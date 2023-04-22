I-275 rebuild restarts next week in Wayne County: What drivers need to know

The next phase of a major four-year rebuild of I-275 in Wayne County will start next week.

The Revive 275 project started back in 2021, with the expected completion coming in 2025. MDOT estimates the project is at 63% complete as the next phase begins through the summer months.

Beginning Monday, April 24, the Revive 275 project is moving into the phase of repairing and rebuilding over 25 miles of road, bridges and ramps. This phase will go through late July.

Here are the traffic restrictions to know about:

M-153 (Ford Road):

Beginning Monday, April 24, eastbound M-153 (Ford Road) ramp to northbound I-275 will close through late July. The detour will be eastbound M-153 (Ford Road) to southbound I-275, then to US-12 (Michigan Avenue) to northbound I-275.



I-275:

Beginning 7 a.m., Monday, May 1, northbound I-275 ramps to eastbound and westbound I-94 will close through early July.

Detour: Northbound I-275 traffic will continue north to Ecorse Road, then head westbound on Ecorse Road to southbound I-275, then southbound I-275 to eastbound or westbound I-94.

I-94:

Beginning 7 a.m., Monday, May 1, eastbound I-94 ramp to northbound I-275 will close through early July.

Beginning 7 a.m., Monday, May 8, westbound I-94 ramp to northbound I-275 will close through early July.

Detour: Eastbound and westbound I-94 traffic will use southbound I-275 to eastbound Eureka Road, then to northbound I-275.

You can click here to learn more about the Revive 275 project. The $270 million project includes repair of 65 bridges and 24 miles of freeway, from Will Carleton Road to Six Mile Road.

According to MDOT, I-275 is nearly 50 years old, and original concrete pavement has been paved over with asphalt. I-275′s bridges are also nearly 50 years old, and bridge surfaces, barriers, piers and beams all need repair work.