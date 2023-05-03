48º

LIVE

Traffic

Car hauler loaded with work vans crashes into Telegraph Road overpass on I-275

Southbound I-275 has reopened at Telegraph Road

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Tags: Monroe County
Pictures from the scene of a May 3, 2023, crash on I-275 at Telegraph Road. (Michigan State Police)

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. – A car hauler loaded with work vans crashed into the Telegraph Road overpass on I-275 in Monroe County.

The crash happened around 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 3, in the southbound lanes of I-275.

Officials said a semi truck hauling work vans struck the Telegraph Road bridge. Two lanes were closed, causing a long backup on the freeway.

Nobody was injured, and the damage to the overpass was minimal, officials said.

All lanes reopened before 10 a.m. The Telegraph Road bridge is open, as well.

The scene of a May 3, 2023, crash on I-275 at Telegraph Road. (Michigan State Police)
The scene of a May 3, 2023, crash on I-275 at Telegraph Road. (Michigan State Police)
The scene of a May 3, 2023, crash on I-275 at Telegraph Road. (Michigan State Police)

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is the Lead Digital Editor for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email