Car hauler loaded with work vans crashes into Telegraph Road overpass on I-275

Pictures from the scene of a May 3, 2023, crash on I-275 at Telegraph Road.

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. – A car hauler loaded with work vans crashed into the Telegraph Road overpass on I-275 in Monroe County.

The crash happened around 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 3, in the southbound lanes of I-275.

Officials said a semi truck hauling work vans struck the Telegraph Road bridge. Two lanes were closed, causing a long backup on the freeway.

Nobody was injured, and the damage to the overpass was minimal, officials said.

All lanes reopened before 10 a.m. The Telegraph Road bridge is open, as well.

The scene of a May 3, 2023, crash on I-275 at Telegraph Road. (Michigan State Police)

