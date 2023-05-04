Construction to begin on 8 Mile from Detroit to Warren: What drivers should know

A two-year resurfacing project for 8 Mile Road (M-102) is set to begin in Wayne and Oakland counties next week.

MDOT says it’s investing $50 million to resurface five miles of 8 Mile Road (M-102) between Woodward Avenue and M-53 (Van Dyke Avenue), stretching through the communities of Detroit, Ferndale, Hazel Park and Warren.

Beginning 5 a.m., Monday, May 8, eastbound and westbound M-102 (8 Mile Road) will be reduced to two lanes between M-1 (Woodward Avenue) and M-53 (Van Dyke Avenue).

This lane configuration will remain in place through late fall 2023. The project will start again next Spring and be completed Summer of 2024.

This project includes HMA resurfacing, concrete patching, signal upgrades, sidewalk ramp improvements that are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), sign replacements, drainage upgrades and bridge work at I-75.

