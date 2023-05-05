Driver killed in head-on crash with Jeep going wrong way on I-696 in Macomb County

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – A driver was killed overnight in a head-on crash with a Jeep that was going the wrong way on I-696 in Macomb County, officials said.

The crash happened just before 4 a.m. Friday, May 5, in the westbound lanes of I-696 near I-94 in Roseville.

Michigan State Police troopers said they first received calls that a Jeep Liberty was heading east in the westbound lanes of I-696 near Coolidge Highway. When police found the Jeep, it was going east on the right shoulder of the westbound lanes near Dequindre Road.

Troopers tried to alert the wrong-way driver, but he continued until he struck a Chevrolet SUV head-on in the left lane.

The 62-year-old Harper Woods resident driving the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene.

“We are continuing to see drivers making poor driving decisions that are resulting in serious injuries or death in traffic crashes,” Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw said. “We are asking people to drive responsibly. Slow down, don’t drive impaired or distracted. It really is that simple.”

Officials said the driver and passenger of the Jeep suffered minor injuries. The driver is being treated for a broken toe.

Both people inside the Jeep are believed to have been intoxicated at the time of the crash, according to authorities. A blood draw was taken from the driver.

Police also believe the driver of the Jeep had a suspended license.

Once he’s medically cleared, he will be lodged in police custody, pending potential charges.

The westbound lanes of I-696 were shut down for several hours as the investigation continues.

You can see aerial video of the crash scene below.