WB I-696 closed at I-94 Friday morning due to crash

The scene of a crash on westbound I-696 at I-94 in Roseville on May 5, 2023.

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – All westbound lanes of I-696 were closed early Friday morning in Roseville due to a crash blocking the freeway.

Westbound I-696 closed at I-94 in Roseville just before 4 a.m. on Friday, May 5, due to a vehicle crash. Traffic was completely blocked on that side of the freeway.

The freeway was still closed as of 7 a.m. Drivers were urged to avoid the area, and to use 10 Mile and 12 Mile roads as alternate routes.

Michigan State Police said a wrong-way driver caused the crash Friday morning. Other details about the crash have not yet been released. A photo from the scene can be seen above.

View our real-time traffic map here.