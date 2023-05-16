2 charged after person shot twice on I-96 near Greenfield Road

Donyell Smith (left) and Andre Richard-Jordan (right) are accused in a May 5, 2023, freeway shooting.

DETROIT – Two people have been charged in connection with a shooting on I-96 near Greenfield Road.

The shooting happened at 10:55 a.m. Monday, May 5, in the eastbound local lanes of I-96 at Greenfield Road in Detroit.

Michigan State Police troopers said one person was shot twice and taken to a nearby hospital. That person is stable.

Troopers detained two people at the scene. Donyell Smith, 29, and Andre Richard-Jordan, 32, both of Detroit, have been charged in the case.

Multiple shell casings and a black Chevrolet Trailblazer with bullet holes were found on the freeway.

Donyell Smith (left) and Andre Richard-Jordan (right) (Michigan State Police)

Here’s aerial video of the scene: