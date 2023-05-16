61º

Traffic

2 charged after person shot twice on I-96 near Greenfield Road

Donyell Smith, Andre Richard-Jordan facing charges

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County
Donyell Smith (left) and Andre Richard-Jordan (right) are accused in a May 5, 2023, freeway shooting. (Michigan State Police)

DETROIT – Two people have been charged in connection with a shooting on I-96 near Greenfield Road.

The shooting happened at 10:55 a.m. Monday, May 5, in the eastbound local lanes of I-96 at Greenfield Road in Detroit.

Michigan State Police troopers said one person was shot twice and taken to a nearby hospital. That person is stable.

Troopers detained two people at the scene. Donyell Smith, 29, and Andre Richard-Jordan, 32, both of Detroit, have been charged in the case.

Multiple shell casings and a black Chevrolet Trailblazer with bullet holes were found on the freeway.

Donyell Smith (left) and Andre Richard-Jordan (right) (Michigan State Police)

Here’s aerial video of the scene:

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is the Lead Digital Editor for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email