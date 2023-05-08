2 in custody after person shot twice on I-96 near Schaefer Highway

DETROIT – Two people are in custody after a person was shot Monday on I-96 near Schaefer Highway, police said.
The shooting happened at 10:55 a.m. Monday, May 5, in the eastbound local lanes of I-96 at Schaefer Highway in Detroit.
Michigan State Police troopers said one person was shot twice and taken to a nearby hospital. That person is stable.
Troopers detained two people at the scene.
Multiple shell casings and a black Chevrolet Trailblazer with bullet holes were found on the freeway.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still unknown. Police continue to investigate.
The eastbound local lanes of I-96 are closed at Grand River Avenue while detectives are at the scene.
Here’s aerial video of the scene: