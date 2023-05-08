2 in custody after person shot twice on I-96 near Schaefer Highway

The scene of a May 8, 2023, shooting on I-96 near Wyoming Avenue in Detroit.

DETROIT – Two people are in custody after a person was shot Monday on I-96 near Schaefer Highway, police said.

The shooting happened at 10:55 a.m. Monday, May 5, in the eastbound local lanes of I-96 at Schaefer Highway in Detroit.

Michigan State Police troopers said one person was shot twice and taken to a nearby hospital. That person is stable.

Troopers detained two people at the scene.

Multiple shell casings and a black Chevrolet Trailblazer with bullet holes were found on the freeway.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still unknown. Police continue to investigate.

The eastbound local lanes of I-96 are closed at Grand River Avenue while detectives are at the scene.

Here’s aerial video of the scene: