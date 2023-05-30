Woman killed when motorcycle collides with truck in Imlay City, police say

IMLAY CITY, Mich. – A woman was pronounced dead after her motorcycle crashed into a truck in Imlay City, according to police.

The crash happened at 2:16 p.m. on Sunday, May 28, on Cedar Street (M-53) between Newark and Borland roads. It was the second serious crash in less than 24 hours in that area.

A husband and wife were traveling North on two separate motorcycles on Cedar Street. One motorcycle was a two-wheeled motorcycle and the other was a three-wheeled motorcycle.

Both motorcycles approached the south drive to the Kroger store lot entrance where traffic was backing up, according to police. Several vehicles were in the right-most northbound lanes of Cedar Street preparing to turn into Kroger.

A black F-150 truck was turning left from Kroger onto southbound Cedar Street. The driver of the truck said she did not see the motorcycles heading northbound in the left lane.

The three-wheeled motorcycle struck the driver’s side cab and box side of the truck. The woman driving the motorcycle was wearing a helmet. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man on the other motorcycle was transported to a hospital to be treated for a broken leg and ribs. The driver of the truck was transported to a hospital for possible injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.