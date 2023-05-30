Huron County man hospitalized after crashing motorcycle into parked police car

IMLAY CITY, Mich. – A 27-year-old Pigeon man is hospitalized after crashing his motorcycle into a parked police car, according to police.

The crash happened at 10:02 p.m. on Friday, May 26, on Cedar Street north of Newark Road. The police officer was working a crash scene when his patrol car was struck by the motorcyclist.

The patrol car was marked and the emergency lights were flashing, according to police. The officer was outside of the vehicle at the time of the crash.

According to police, the motorcyclist struck the rear passenger side of the patrol car and did not hit any other vehicles or people. Police said the motorcyclist did attempt to stop.

The motorcyclist had visible life-threatening injuries after the crash. The officer provided medical support until rescue arrived and could transport him to a hospital.

The 27-year-old man is hospitalized in critical condition, according to police.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.