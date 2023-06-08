4 teenagers injured when car crashes into tree on Detroit’s east side

The scene of a June 8, 2023, crash at Audubon Road and Outer Drive on Detroit's east side.

DETROIT – Four teenagers were injured overnight when a car crashed into a tree on Detroit’s east side, police said.

The crash happened around 3:15 a.m. Thursday, June 8, in the area of Audubon Road and East Outer Drive.

Detroit police said four teenagers were in a car when it crashed into a tree.

One woman or girl in her teens was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Three others -- a woman or girl in her teens and two men in their late teens -- are listed as stable.

No additional information about the crash has been confirmed.