An aerial video of I-75 in Oakland County.

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A stretch of I-75 is being shut down this weekend in Oakland County for the demolition of a bridge.

Starting at 9 p.m. Friday, June 9, both directions of the freeway will be closed from Dixie Highway (exit 93) to Saginaw Road (exit 106). Crews will be demolishing the Davisburg Road bridge in Springfield Township.

All traffic will be detoured onto Dixie Highway.

The project is expected to be completed by 5 a.m. Monday.

