Express, local I-96 lanes to close this weekend in Detroit for bridge work

DETROIT – Some express and local I-96 lanes will close for the weekend in Detroit due to bridge demolition and maintenance work.

Eastbound and westbound express I-96 lanes and local I-96 lanes on Detroit’s west side will close Friday evening and reopen early the following Monday, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

Starting at 9 p.m. on Friday, June 16, the following lanes will be closed:

Eastbound I-96 local lanes between Outer Drive and Davison Freeway.

Westbound I-96 local lanes between Davison Freeway and Southfield Freeway.

Eastbound and westbound I-96 express lanes between I-94 and Southfield Freeway.

All entrance and exit ramps will be closed in the area, as well.

The lanes and ramps are scheduled to reopen to traffic by 5 a.m. on Monday, June 19.

During the closure, eastbound I-96 travelers can instead take southbound Southfield Freeway to eastbound I-94 back to I-96. Westbound travelers can take westbound I-94 to northbound Southfield Freeway back to I-96.

