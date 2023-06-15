Express, local I-96 lanes to close this weekend in Detroit for bridge work

DETROIT – Some express and local I-96 lanes will close for the weekend in Detroit due to bridge demolition and maintenance work.
Eastbound and westbound express I-96 lanes and local I-96 lanes on Detroit’s west side will close Friday evening and reopen early the following Monday, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
Starting at 9 p.m. on Friday, June 16, the following lanes will be closed:
- Eastbound I-96 local lanes between Outer Drive and Davison Freeway.
- Westbound I-96 local lanes between Davison Freeway and Southfield Freeway.
- Eastbound and westbound I-96 express lanes between I-94 and Southfield Freeway.
All entrance and exit ramps will be closed in the area, as well.
The lanes and ramps are scheduled to reopen to traffic by 5 a.m. on Monday, June 19.
During the closure, eastbound I-96 travelers can instead take southbound Southfield Freeway to eastbound I-94 back to I-96. Westbound travelers can take westbound I-94 to northbound Southfield Freeway back to I-96.