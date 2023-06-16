2 kids, 2 troopers hurt in Michigan crash that sent SUV sliding across sidewalk into front yard

MUSKEGON, Mich. – Two children and two Michigan State Police troopers were injured in a crash that sent an SUV sliding across a sidewalk on its side and flipping over in the front yard of a home.

The crash happened Thursday, June 15, at the intersection of Holbrook Avenue and Peck Street in Muskegon.

Officials said a trooper was following a possible stolen SUV when another MSP car was hit by the fleeing SUV.

The crash caused the SUV to slide across a sidewalk on its side, smash into the front of a home, and roll over in the yard.

Two state troopers were taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. One has since been released, and the other is stable in the hospital.

Police said the SUV was occupied by two children from the Muskegon area. One was taken to a Grand Rapids hospital, and the other was taken to a hospital in Muskegon.

Detectives from the Fifth District Investigative Response Team continue to investigate the case.

WOOD-TV’s Meghan Anne Bunchman tweeted Ring doorbell footage of the crash:

Here is one ring video showing last nights crash involving an MSP cruiser @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/fZqXWy7eMw — Meghan Anne Bunchman (@MeghanBunchman) June 16, 2023