58-year-old man in critical condition after hit-and-run driver struck him in Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich. – A 58-year-old man is in critical condition after a hit-and-run driver struck him in the middle of the night in Dearborn, police said.

The crash happened between 1 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. Thursday, June 15, near the southbound Greenfield Road bus stop, just south of Ford Road.

Officials said a 58-year-old man was struck by an unknown vehicle that fled the scene after the collision. Police believe that vehicle will have front-end damage from the crash.

The man was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

“I am asking anyone with information to please come forward and assist us with this investigation,” Dearborn police Chief Issa Shahin said. “It is important that we gather all the facts to determine how the collision occurred that night.”

Anyone with information is asked to call authorities at 313-943-2241, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.