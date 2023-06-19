Passenger seen holding crack pipe in car that was driving on wrong side of Michigan street

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. – A passenger was caught openly holding a crack pipe inside a car when police pulled it over for driving on the wrong side of the street in Michigan.

Troopers pulled a car over at 4:26 a.m. June 9 on 14th Street near Division Street in Traverse City. They said the driver was going the wrong way in the oncoming traffic lane.

When authorities walked up to the car, they noticed the 41-year-old Traverse City woman in the front passenger seat making “furtive movements,” they said. She was also holding a crack pipe.

Police investigated and found another crack pipe in the woman’s jacket pocket. Inside the car, they found a plastic bag with several grams of crack cocaine, a bag of oxycodone and methadone pills, and a third bag containing a white powdery substance.

The passenger was arrested for possession of crack cocaine.

When officials got to the jail garage, another bag of crack cocaine was found in the woman’s pants pocket. Another search at the jail revealed more drugs in the woman’s possession, including crack cocaine, methamphetamine, and suspected heroin, according to authorities.

In total, about 33.8 grams of cocaine, meth, and heroin were found. Officials said many of the drugs were packaged for distribution.

The woman is facing possible charges of possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver meth, possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession of schedule 2 controlled substances, and smuggling drugs/contraband into a jail.

It’s unclear if the driver of the car, a 31-year-old Rapid City woman, is facing any punishment for the traffic violation.