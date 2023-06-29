Michigan construction guide for 4th of July travel: Here’s what’s closed, open

If you’re hitting the road in Michigan for the Fourth of July holiday weekend or week -- you’ll want to check the construction list!

MDOT is planning to remove lane restrictions on nearly 60% of its road and bridge projects statewide to ease traffic delays.

AAA Michigan estimates more than 1.7 million Michigan residents are expected to travel 50 miles or more from home during the Fourth of July holiday weekend, a new record.

Beginning at 3 p.m. Friday, June 30, and continuing until 6 a.m. Wednesday, July 5, 99 out of 175 projects statewide will have lane restrictions removed. While motorists will see suspended operations in most MDOT work zones for the weekend, drivers are advised that equipment and certain traffic configurations may remain in place, like temporary shifts or shoulder closures.

MDOT oversees I, M, and US routes and is responsible for nearly 10,000 miles of state highways, which carry more than 50 percent of all traffic and approximately 70 percent of commercial traffic in Michigan.

The following is a list of work zones that will remain active or have lane restrictions during Independence Day weekend:

Metro Detroit

Macomb County

Oakland County

Wayne County

Southern Michigan

The following local streets are closed in Jackson, Jackson County, for railroad work: Mechanic and Jackson streets are closed at the railroad tracks. Detroit Street is closed at Mechanic Street. Van Buren Street is closed at Jackson Street.

I-69 , Clinton County, has one lane closed in each direction at Peacock Road.

I-75 , Monroe County, has the following restrictions: One lane closed in each direction with a traffic shift between Erie and Otter Creek roads. The northbound exit ramp to Otter Creek Road is closed.

I-94 , Jackson County, has the following restrictions: The Dearing Avenue ramp to westbound I-94 is closed and detoured. The westbound on and off ramps at Parma Road are closed and detoured.

I-96 , Eaton and Ingham counties, has traffic shifts in place between M-99 and Washington Road, and between Lansing Road and Creyts Road.

I-496 , Ingham County, has the following restrictions: One lane is open in each direction between Cedar Street and Lansing Road. The Capitol Avenue and Pine Street bridges over I-496 are closed.

M-60 , Jackson County, has the northbound ramp to westbound I-94 closed and detoured.

M-99 , Hillsdale County, has one southbound lane closed with a temporary traffic signal near Camden Road.

US-23 , Washtenaw County, has the following restrictions: Two lanes open in each direction between Stony Creek and I-94 with an 11-foot lane width restriction. Willis Road is closed over US-23. The northbound US-23/Willis Road entrance and exit ramps are closed. The eastbound Willis Road entrance ramp to northbound US-23 is closed. US-23 and US-12 both have one lane open in each direction at the interchange.

US-127 , Ingham County, has one lane closed in each direction between the Jackson County line and M-36.

US-127/I-496 , Ingham County, has the following restrictions: The eastbound I-496 ramp to northbound US-127 is closed. The southbound Howard Street ramp to westbound I-496 will be closed.

US-127 , Jackson County, has one lane closed in each direction just north of McDevitt Road.

Central Michigan and Thumb

3 Mile Road , Bay County, is closed over US-10.

North Road , St. Clair County, is closed at M-136 and detoured via North River Road and North Vincent Road.

I-69 , Lapeer County, will have one lane open in each direction from M-24 to Lake George Road with a traffic shift. The eastbound I-69 ramps at M-24, Wilder Road, and Lake Pleasant Road are closed.

I-69 , St. Clair County, has lane closures and traffic shifts in place from M-19 to Taylor Road. The westbound ramps at Wales Center Road and Taylor Road are detoured.

I-69 Business Loop (BL) in Port Huron, St. Clair County, has all westbound lanes closed from 24th Street to I-94 BL. Detour: I-94 BL, Lapeer Street, and 24th Street.

M-15 in Atlas Township, Genesee County will have one lane open in each direction with temporary signals between Horton Road and Cathy Drive, and between Hill Road and Maple Avenue.

M-15 in Davison, Genesee County, has one lane open in each direction between Potter Road and Dodge Road.

M-20 in Mt. Pleasant, Isabella County, has one lane open in each direction with a center turn lane from Summerton Road to Mission Road.

M-52 , Shiawassee County, is closed at Estey Drain and detoured via Johnston Road, State Road and Juddville Road.

M-57 in Montrose, Genesee County, has one lane open over the Flint River with a temporary traffic signal.

M-65 in Twining, Arenac County, will have a single-lane closure over Big Creek with a temporary traffic signal.

M-90 in Croswell, Sanilac County, is detoured over the Black River via Todd Road, Galbraith Line Road and Wildcat Road.

Southwest Michigan

I-69 , Eaton and Calhoun counties, will have the following restrictions: One lane open in each direction between I-94 and Stine Road. The southbound I-69 ramps to M-78 and eastbound I-94 are closed and detoured. The eastbound I-94 ramp to northbound I-69 is closed and detoured. The Turkeyville Rest Area on southbound I-69 is closed.

I-94 , Calhoun County, has two lanes open in each direction between Helmer Road and M-96 (Michigan Avenue).

I-94 , Kalamazoo County, has the westbound ramp to Portage Road closed. Portage Road has one lane open in each direction.

US-12 , Branch County, has single-lane closures in place with traffic shifts from Willow Lane to West Old Chicago Street in Coldwater, and one lane open over the Coldwater River with a temporary signal.

US-31 , Berrien County, has one lane open in each direction between US-12 and M-139.

US-131 , Kalamazoo and St. Joseph counties, has one lane open in each direction between Schoolcraft and Three Rivers.

Upper Peninsula

I-75 , Chippewa County, will have one northbound lane open over the Pine River.

I-75 in St. Ignace, Mackinac County, has one lane open in each direction.

M-26 , Keweenaw County, is closed at the Silver River west of Brockway Mountain Drive. Detour via US-41.

M-28 near Deerton, Alger County, has one lane open in alternating directions via temporary signals.

M-35 in Gwinn, Marquette County, has northbound traffic detoured via M-553 to Southgate Drive and back to M-35.

M-69 in Crystal Falls, Iron County, is closed at the Paint River bridge. Detour via North 6th Street, Fairbanks Drive and Wagner Street.

M-123 north of Newberry, Luce County, has one lane open in alternating directions via temporary signals.

M-129 , Chippewa County, is closed to southbound traffic between 18th Avenue and Three Mile Road. Detour via I-75 Business Spur to Three Mile Road and back to M-129.

US-45 , Ontonagon County, has one lane open in alternating directions over the East Branch of the Ontonagon River via temporary signals south of Rockland.

US-141 , Iron County, has one lane open in alternating directions over the Net River via temporary signals.

Northern Lower Peninsula