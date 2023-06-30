78º

21-year-old Sterling Heights driver accused of drunkenly crashing into cafe

Car smashes into The Lunch Cafe in Berkley

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Tags: Berkley, Oakland County, Sterling Heights, Macomb County
The scene of a June 30, 2023, crash at The Lunch Cafe on 12 Mile Road in Berkley. (Berkley Public Safety Department)

BERKLEY, Mich. – A 21-year-old driver from Sterling Heights is accused of drunkenly crashing into an Oakland County cafe in the middle of the night.

The crash happened at 2:37 a.m. Friday, June 30, at 3116 12 Mile Road in Berkley.

Police said the driver smashed into The Lunch Cafe, badly damaging the building. They believe he was drunk at the time of the crash.

Preliminary tests suggest the man’s blood-alcohol content was more than double the legal limit, according to Berkley officials. He is facing a possible charge of operating under the influence of alcohol.

Nobody was injured in the crash, including the driver.

About the Author:

Derick is the Lead Digital Editor for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

