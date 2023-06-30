Can drivers use cellphones at red lights under Michigan’s new hands-free driving law?

DETROIT – A new law went into effect Friday, making it illegal for Michiganders to use cellphones while driving in almost any capacity.

Drivers in the state can no longer make a phone call or send a text message if that involves holding a cellphone. It’s illegal to use a phone with “any part of the hands, arms, or shoulders.”

As of Friday, June 30, drivers can receive a ticket, a fine, and/or community service time if they’re caught holding a cellphone while driving for any reason, other than calling or texting 911 or authorities for an emergency.

Many drivers might think that when they’re at a complete stop, the hands-free laws don’t apply, but that’s not the case.

These rules also count for drivers at red lights. Even if the car is completely stopped at the light, it’s illegal to hold and use a cellphone.

So if you pull your phone out at a red light, you could still get a violation.

First-time violations trigger a $100 fine and/or 16 hours of community service. Subsequent violations result in a $250 fine and/or 24 hours of community service. Anyone who gets three violations within a three-year period will have to complete a driving improvement course.

Drivers can use a maps app as long as they don’t have to hold the phone or actively type in information while on the road. The navigation should be hands-free -- mounted on the dashboard or controlled with voice commands.

Hands-free cellphone use, such as a voice command system built into a car, is allowed.

Click here to learn everything you need to know about the new law.