I-75 closure this weekend in Oakland County: What drivers need to know

A major closure along both sides of I-75 will impact drivers this weekend in Oakland County.

MDOT said I-75 will be closed in both directions between I-696 and the I-75 Business Loop (Square Lake Road) to remove the existing traffic shift. Currently, both directions of I-75 share the northbound lanes between I-696 and 13 Mile Road.

The freeway closure will begin at 11 p.m. Friday, July 21.

Prior to this closure, crews will start closing ramps at 9 p.m. All ramps to northbound I-75 will be closed from I-696 to 14 Mile Road. All ramps to southbound I-75 will be closed from M-59 to 11 Mile Road. By 5 a.m. Monday, July 24, southbound I-75 will be on its normal alignment with two lanes open from 13 Mile Road to I-696. In addition, the southbound I-75 ramp to eastbound and westbound I-696 will open to traffic.

During the closure, northbound I-75 traffic will be detoured west on I-696 to northbound M-1 (Woodward Avenue), then eastbound Square Lake Road back to northbound I-75. Entrance ramps to northbound I-75 will remain open from 14 Mile Road to Crooks Road/Corporate Drive for local traffic. Northbound I-75 will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, July 24, with two lanes open from 9 Mile to 13 Mile roads.

Southbound I-75 traffic will use westbound Square Lake Road to southbound M-1, then eastbound I-696 back to southbound I-75.

