Deputies use belt, tourniquet to save bleeding driver after Jeep, semi truck crash in Macomb County

An SUV involved in an Aug. 18, 2023, crash on M-53 in Washington Township.

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Deputies used a belt and a tourniquet to save a badly bleeding driver at the scene of a crash between a Jeep and a semi truck in Macomb County.

Officials were called at 4:52 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18, about a crash at M-53 and 28 Mile Road in Washington Township. Macomb County deputies Patrick Leslie and Tara Frizzell went to the scene.

A Jeep Grand Cherokee and a semi truck had collided, and dispatchers said the driver of the Jeep had a serious cut. When the deputies arrived, they found the man with a blood-soaked towel around his right arm. He was also bleeding heavily from his right leg, they said.

Frizzell told the man to sit down and began to use his belt to decrease blood loss. Meanwhile, Leslie grabbed a tourniquet from the patrol car and placed it on the driver by 4:58 a.m.

The semi truck driver was not injured, according to authorities.

Washington Township firefighters arrived and took the Jeep driver to Troy Beaumont Hospital for more treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

“These deputies acted swiftly and professionally to ensure the injured driver received the life-saving assistance he needed,” Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham said. “I applaud all of the public servants involved for their exceptional efforts.”

You can see aerial video from the crash scene here: