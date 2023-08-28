1 killed, 3 others hurt in I-94 rollover crash; witnesses say someone was standing in sunroof

A car involved in an Aug. 27, 2023, rollover crash on I-94 in Van Buren Township.

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – One person was killed and three others were injured in a rollover crash on I-94 involving a car in which one person was standing through the sunroof and nobody was wearing a seatbelt, police said.

The crash happened at 7:20 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, in the eastbound lanes of I-94 in Van Buren Township.

Officials said five people were inside a car when the driver lost control and the car rolled over. None of the occupants were wearing seatbelts, according to authorities.

A 23-year-old Ypsilanti man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three others were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. A 20-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man are in critical condition, and another 20-year-old woman is stable.

Witnesses told police that someone was standing up in the sunroof of the car before the crash, a release states.

“We had several preventable crashes this weekend where someone lost their lives due to the driver’s risky driving behavior,” Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw said. “Make sure you drive the speed limit, wear your seatbelt, and pay attention to what is going on around you.”