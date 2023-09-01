MDOT lifts some traffic restrictions for Labor Day weekend travel

Road construction signs are installed Monday, April 30, 2012 in Springfield, Ill. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)

The Michigan Department of Transportation is lifting traffic restrictions in some areas to help travelers over Labor Day weekend.

MDOT is removing lane restrictions on 56% of its road and bridge projects across the state. Some equipment and traffic configurations will remain over the weekend.

The lane restrictions will be removed beginning at 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, and continue until 6 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5. Lane restrictions will be removed in 93 out of 166 projects statewide.

The Mackinac Bridge will be closed to public traffic on Labor Day from 6:30 a.m. until noon during the annual Bridge Walk.

List of active construction zones in Metro Detroit

The following is a list of work zones that will remain active or have lane restrictions during Labor Day weekend.

Macomb County

I-94 has the westbound ramp from westbound 23 Mile Road closed.

I-696 westbound service drive has one lane open at Bunert Road.

M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) has two southbound lanes open between 9 Mile and 8 Mile roads.

M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) has two lanes open in each direction between 14 Mile and Wellington Crest roads.

M-19 has the ramp to westbound I-94 closed.

Oakland County

I-75 has two lanes open in each direction between M-15 and the Oakland/Genesee county line.

I-96 has two lanes open between Kent Lake Road and I-275, with ramp closures.

I-696 has two lanes open between I-275 and Lahser Road, with ramp closures.

M-1 (Woodward Avenue) will have two lanes open between M-102 (8 Mile Road) and I-696.

M-1 (Woodward Avenue) has the northbound right lane closed from Sylvan Avenue to Main Street.

Wayne County

Buchanan Street is closed over I-96.

Cass Avenue is closed over I-94, including ramp closures.

Grand Boulevard (MacArthur Bridge) bridge to Belle Isle has the right lane closed.

Grand River Avenue is closed over I-94, including ramp closures.

Larned Street is closed over I-375.

Schaefer Highway is closed over I-96.

I-94 has two westbound lanes open from Belleville Road to Rawsonville Road.

I-275 has two lanes open from Eureka Road to 6 Mile Road.

M-5 (Grand River Avenue) has three eastbound lanes open between M-102 (8 Mile Road) and Berg Road.

M-85 (Fort Street) will have up to two lanes open at Outer Drive.

M-102 (8 Mile Road) has two lanes open between M-1 (Woodward Avenue) and M-53 (Van Dyke Avenue).

US-12 (Michigan Avenue) has two lanes open between Oakwood Boulevard and Greenfield Road.

US-24 (Telegraph Road) has two lanes open in each direction between 6 Mile and 9 Mile roads.

List of active construction zones in other Michigan counties

The following is a list of work zones that will remain active or have lane restrictions during Labor Day weekend.

Upper Peninsula

I-75, Chippewa County, will have one northbound lane open over the Pine River.

M-35 in Gwinn, Marquette County, has northbound traffic detoured via M-553 to Southgate Drive and back to M-35.

M-64, Ontonagon County, is closed over the Mineral River near White Pine. A detour is posted.

M-69 in Crystal Falls, Iron County, has one alternating lane open at the Paint River bridge via temporary signals.

M-123 north of Newberry, Luce County, has one lane open in alternating directions via temporary signals.

M-129, Chippewa County, is closed to southbound traffic between 18th Avenue and Three Mile Road. Detour via I-75 Business Spur to Three Mile Road and back to M-129.

US-2 near Powers, Menominee County, will have one lane closed over the Big Cedar River via temporary signals.

US-45, Ontonagon County, has one lane open in alternating directions over the East Branch of the Ontonagon River via temporary signals south of Rockland.

US-141, Iron County, has one lane open in alternating directions over the Net River via temporary signals.

Northern Lower Peninsula

I-75, Cheboygan County, will have northbound traffic shifted to the southbound side with a movable barrier wall.

M-55/I-75 Business Loop in West Branch, Ogemaw County, will have a lane closure and traffic shift.

M-65, Iosco County, will have temporary traffic signals at Johnson Creek and the Au Gres River.

US-31 in Alanson, Emmet County, will have southbound traffic detoured on Milton Road.

US-31 in Manistee, Manistee County, has the bascule bridge closed with traffic detoured on city streets.

US-131, Wexford County, has lane closures on the bridges over 50 Road, along with a traffic shift.

West Michigan

109th Avenue, Allegan County, is closed at I-196.

M-40 (Lincoln Avenue), Allegan County, has a lane shift between 136th and 138th avenues.

I-96 in Grand Rapids has a traffic shift between M-11 (28th Street) and Forest Hill Avenue. Burton Street remains closed over I-96.

I-196, Ottawa County, has one eastbound lane and two westbound lanes open between Zeeland and Hudsonville. The I-196 Business Route (Byron Road) ramps to eastbound I-196 are closed.

M-37, Lake County, has one lane open with temporary traffic signals at the Pere Marquette River.

M-66, Mecosta County, is closed and detoured between County Line Road and 2 Mile Road.

Old US-131 (Northland Drive), Mecosta County, has one lane open with temporary traffic signals between 21 Mile Road and Hoover Road.

US-31 Business Route (Seaway Drive) in Muskegon, Muskegon County, has one lane open in each direction between Hoyt Street and Shettler Road.

US-31 Business Route (Shoreline Drive), Muskegon County, has one lane open in both directions between 7th and Terrace streets.

Southwest Michigan

I-69, Eaton and Calhoun counties, will have the following restrictions: One lane open in each direction between I-94 and Stine Road. The southbound I-69 ramp to Ainger Road is closed and detoured. The northbound I-69 ramp to westbound I-94 is closed and detoured. The M-78 ramp to southbound I-69 is closed and detoured. The Turkeyville Rest Area on southbound I-69 is closed.

I-94, Berrien County, has two lanes open in each direction between Empire Avenue and I-94 Business Loop (Red Arrow Highway) Exit 23.

I-94, Calhoun County, has two lanes open in each direction between Helmer Road and M-96 (Michigan Avenue).

I-94, Kalamazoo County, has the westbound ramp to Portage Road closed. Portage Road has one lane open in each direction.

M-96, Calhoun County, has one lane open in each direction with a traffic shift from Eden Street to 15 Mile Road in Marshall.

US-12, Branch County, has single-lane closures in place with traffic shifts from Willow Lane to West Old Chicago Street in Coldwater, and one lane open over the Coldwater River with a temporary signal.

US-31, Berrien County, has one lane open in each direction between US-12 and M-139.

US-131, Kalamazoo and St. Joseph counties, has one lane open in each direction between Schoolcraft and Three Rivers.

Central Michigan and Thumb

I-69, Lapeer County, will have one lane open in each direction between M-24 and Lake George Road with a traffic shift. The eastbound I-69 ramps at M-24, Wilder Road, and Lake Pleasant Road are closed.

I-69, St. Clair County, has lane closures and traffic shifts in place from M-19 to Taylor Road. The westbound ramps at Wales Center Road and Taylor Road are closed and detoured.

M-13, Arenac County, will have one lane open in each direction from Bay-Arenac Road to Bernthal Road.

M-15 in Atlas Township, Genesee County will have one lane open in each direction with temporary signals between Horton Road and Cathy Drive, and between Hill Road and Maple Avenue.

M-20 in Mt. Pleasant, Isabella County, has one lane open in each direction with a center left-turn lane from Summerton Road to Mission Road.

M-52, Shiawassee County, is closed at Estey Drain and detoured via Johnston Road, State Road, and Juddville Road.

US-10, Bay County, will have one lane open in each direction with all traffic shifted to the eastbound lanes. The southbound I-75/westbound US-10 ramps are closed. 3 Mile Road is closed over US-10.

