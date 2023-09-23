Both directions of I-375 in Detroit to close for repairs to Larned Street overpass

DETROIT – There will be daily closures of I-375 in Detroit while crews work to repair the Larned Street overpass.

The closures are so crews can safely repair the bridge’s substructure and the driving surface above I-375.

Starting at 7 a.m. Monday, Sept. 25, and ending at 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, crews will close the southbound I-375 exit ramp to Madison Avenue.

Ramp traffic will be detoured via the southbound I-375 exit to Lafayette Avenue, then westbound Macomb Street to northbound St. Antione Street, and westbound Gratiot Avenue back to Madison Avenue. All lanes and ramps will be open for the upcoming weekend.

Starting at 7 a.m. Monday, Oct. 2, and ending by 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6, crews will close the Madison Avenue entrance ramp to northbound I-375.

Ramp traffic will be detoured via southbound Beaubien Street to eastbound Lafayette Boulevard, back to northbound I-375.

