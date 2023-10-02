Crash closes SB lanes of Lodge Freeway at Chicago Boulevard in Wayne County; multiple people injured

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – A car crash that injured multiple people has caused the closure of the southbound lanes of Lodge Freeway at Chicago Boulevard in Wayne County.

The crash occurred Monday (Oct. 2). at 3:50 p.m. on West Grand Boulevard.

Detroit police are investigating the scene and are advising drivers to avoid the area.

This is a breaking news story, and updates will be posted as they become available.

Traffic Crash Investigation:

10/2 at 3:50 PM

Location:

Southbound Lodge and W. Grand Blvd.

Synopsis:

Metro South Post troopers are investigating a serious injury traffic crash. Expect delays in the area as the investigation continues. pic.twitter.com/LxAQD2PjOm — MSP Second District (@mspmetrodet) October 2, 2023

View: Local 4′s live traffic map