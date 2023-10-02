79º
Crash closes SB lanes of Lodge Freeway at Chicago Boulevard in Wayne County; multiple people injured

Police are investigating

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Wayne County, Lodge Freeway, News, Traffic, Local, MDOT

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – A car crash that injured multiple people has caused the closure of the southbound lanes of Lodge Freeway at Chicago Boulevard in Wayne County.

The crash occurred Monday (Oct. 2). at 3:50 p.m. on West Grand Boulevard.

Detroit police are investigating the scene and are advising drivers to avoid the area.

This is a breaking news story, and updates will be posted as they become available.

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

