Westbound I-96 express reopens at Southfield Freeway after ‘police incident’

Ken Haddad, Digital Managing Editor

Scene of closure on I-96 on Nov. 30, 2023. (WDIV)

Westbound express lanes of I-96 were shut down Thursday in Wayne County due to a police incident.

The freeway was closed at the Southfield Freeway (M-39). Local lanes were open. The freeway was reopened just before 5 p.m.

There were several Michigan State Police vehicles on the scene, along with a white pick up truck on the shoulder. The truck was loaded onto a flatbed and was towed away.

There is no other information at this time. Check back for updates.

