Westbound I-96 express reopens at Southfield Freeway after ‘police incident’

Westbound express lanes of I-96 were shut down Thursday in Wayne County due to a police incident.
The freeway was closed at the Southfield Freeway (M-39). Local lanes were open. The freeway was reopened just before 5 p.m.
There were several Michigan State Police vehicles on the scene, along with a white pick up truck on the shoulder. The truck was loaded onto a flatbed and was towed away.
There is no other information at this time. Check back for updates.
Update: Other on WB I-96 Express— MDOT - Metro Detroit (@MDOT_MetroDet) November 30, 2023
Location: WB I-96 Express at M-39
Lanes Blocked: All Lanes
Event Type: Other
County: Wayne
Event Message: WB I-96 Express at M-39, FREEWAY CLOSED. Use Local Lanes