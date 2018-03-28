$2.7M project to resurface stretch of Ford Road in Wayne County to begin in April

DEARBORN, Mich. - A project to resurface 1.8 miles of M-153 (Ford Road) in Dearborn and Dearborn Heights will begin on April 6, 2018.

Related: $3.1M project to resurface stretch of Telegraph Road in Wayne County to begin in April

Here's what you need to know:

COUNTY:

Wayne



CITIES:

Dearborn

Dearborn Heights



START DATE:

Friday, April 6, 2018

9 p.m.



COMPLETION DATE:

Late June 2018



PROJECT DETAILS:

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $2.7 million to mill and resurface 1.8 miles of M-153 (Ford Road) between US-24 (Telegraph Road) and Inkster Road the cities of Dearborn and Dearborn Heights.

The project includes concrete patch work, curb and gutter repair, upgrading sidewalk ramps to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards, improved pedestrian signals, drainage work, and pavement markings.



Traffic safety will be improved for drivers and pedestrians with a smoother riding surface and improved drainage, plus the addition of ADA sidewalks and push buttons at intersections.

TRAFFIC DETAILS:

To complete this work as soon as possible, traffic will be reduced to two lanes in each direction of M-153 during weekday morning and afternoon rush hours. During off-peak times, overnights and weekends, only one lane will be open in each direction to get as much work done as possible and keep lanes open during rush hours.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.