$3.1M project to resurface stretch of Telegraph Road in Wayne County to begin in April

DETROIT -

Here's what you need to know:

COUNTY:

Wayne



COMMUNITIES:

Detroit

Redford Township



START DATE:

Monday, April 9, 2018



COMPLETION DATE:

July 2018



PROJECT DETAILS:

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $3.1 million to mill and resurface 2.7 miles of US-24 (Telegraph Road) between I-96 in Redford Township and M-5 (Grand River Avenue) in the city of Detroit. The project includes concrete patching, repairing curbs and gutters, upgrading sidewalk ramps to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards, improved pedestrian signals, drainage work, and pavement markings.



Traffic safety will be improved for drivers and pedestrians with a smoother riding surface and improved drainage, plus the addition of ADA sidewalks and push buttons at intersections. The intersection of US-24 and I-96 will also have improved safety with signs and pavement markings creating a second turn lane for southbound US-24 traffic turning onto Schoolcraft Road, the I-96 service drive and entrance to westbound I-96. The current single turn lane causes traffic back-ups during rush hour.



TRAFFIC DETAILS:

The right lane will be closed on northbound and southbound US-24 between I-96 and M-5 throughout the project. During off-peak hours (non-rush hours), an additional lane will be closed. For paving and patching work, three lanes may be closed during overnights and weekends. One lane will remain open in each direction at all times.

