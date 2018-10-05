9 injured in crash involving SMART bus at Southland Center

TAYLOR, Mich. - Nine people were injured in a crash involving a SMART bus.

It happened on the north side of the Southland Center Thursday night just before 7 p.m.

The SMART bus was turning inside the lot when it was struck by a Ford Mustang and the impact knocked the driver of the bus unconscious.

A passenger tried to take control of the runaway bus but was unsuccessful. The bus was sent careening into parked cars.

Nine people were transported to nearby hospitals and none of their injuries were life-threatening.

A surveillance camera from the adjacent Target store captured video of the incident.

Taylor police are investigating, Michigan State Police are assisting.

SMART Bus crash in Taylor. (WDIV)

