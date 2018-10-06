Witnesses speak out after SMART bus crash at Southland Center

TAYLOR, Mich. - Witnesses are speaking out after a crash involving a SMART bus that left nine people injured.

"It all happened so quick. I did see the moment of impact, but after that, everyone panicked," Gil Chavez, a passenger on the bus, said.

The crash happened on the north side of the Southland Center on Thursday night just before 7 p.m.

The SMART bus was turning inside the lot when it was struck by a Ford Mustang. The impact knocked the driver of the bus unconscious.

Taylor police said the car ran a stop sign and pulled into the path of the bus.

"I just see a bus flying through and into a bunch of parked cars," Chad Callahan, a witness to the crash, said.

A passenger tried to take control of the runaway bus but was unsuccessful. The bus went careening into parked cars.

"The second impact got me out of my seat and into the seat across the isle," Chavez said.

Nine people were transported to nearby hospitals, and none of their injuries were life-threatening.

"She was actually just trying to grab the wheel. The bus driver was unconscious slumped over the seat, both feet at the pedals," Chavez said.

A surveillance camera from the adjacent Target store captured video of the incident.

