Drivers dies after crashing into wall along Davison Freeway

DETROIT - Michigan State Police were dispatched to westbound Davison Freeway and southbound I-75 at 9:40 p.m. Tuesday in response to a crash that resulted in the driver’s death, according to tweets from the state police.

The female driver lost control of her car before crashing into a wall, officials said. She was then taken to a hospital where she died.

The ramp was reopened at 11:15 p.m. after being closed following the accident.

An investigation is waiting on autopsy results, state police said.



