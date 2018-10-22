Eastbound I-696 to reopen with limited lanes Monday due to weather

DETROIT - The Michigan Department of Transportation reported that eastbound I-696 will reopen with limited lanes Monday at 5 a.m. due to the way the weather is affecting the new concrete.

From I-275 to Orchard Lake Road, I-696 will have four lanes open.

From Orchard Lake Road to American Drive, only two lanes will be open.

Only one lane will be open from American Drive to M-24.

MDOT warns residents to expect traffic backups on I-696, I-275, I-96, M-5 and I-275.

