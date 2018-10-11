I-696 construction timeline could be affected by weather

WARREN, Mich. - The first snowfall isn't far away, which isn't great news for Metro Detroit drivers, considering the construction on I-696 hasn't finished yet.

Construction on I-696 between I-94 and I-75 has resumed after a work stoppage, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) said.

The construction has slowed business at the Chicken Shack on 11 Mile Road.

"We've just haven't been doing the numbers that we're used to," said general manager Dan Anderson.

The Chicken Shack is surrounded by the I-696 construction project that isn't going smoothly.

"It's been so congested around here," Anderson said. "Traffic is so bad. It makes people not want to come in."

Customers are finding it difficult to get around.

"It's not exactly easy," said Desean McDuffie. "It was a bunch of detours and it's not my section of town, so I had to follow my GPS around it."

Now the weather might cause another problem. MDOT promises to have the construction project completed by winter. However, the weather will be the determining factor in whether the work is a temporary fix or a permanent one.

"Being someone that lives over here, it's not fun," Andersen said. "But being someone that works over here? It's detrimental to everything."

I-696 closure in Oakland County this weekend

Weather permitting, this weekend will mark the final freeway closure to complete concrete pavement repairs on eastbound I-696 between US-24 (Telegraph Road) and I-75. MDOT said this freeway closure will start at 9 p.m., Friday, Oct. 12 and wrap up by 5 a.m., Monday, Oct. 15.

MDOT was planning to close this stretch of I-696 last weekend but weather did not cooperate.

Next up is eastbound I-696 between between Telegraph Road and I-275.

From MDOT:

"After completing work in this segment (between Telegraph Road and I-75) we will move on to the final segment of concrete repair work, and therefore, the final few full freeway closures," reads a statement from MDOT. "This segment is also on eastbound I-696, only now between I-275 and Telegraph Road. You will find that nightly lane closures will continue on both eastbound and westbound I-696 until completion of joint repair work as long as weather allows."

