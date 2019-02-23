High-speed crash on Detroit's west side kills 1, sends pregnant woman, child to hospital

DETROIT - Police are investigating after a woman was killed in a high-speed crash on Detroit's west side.

It happened on Wyoming Avenue near Plymouth Road.

Surveillance video from a nearby gas station shows the moments that led up to the crash. A female passenger in the speeding vehicle was killed, according to police.

The vehicle crashed into a pole and then into a van that was parked at a light with a pregnant woman and a young child inside. The pregnant woman and child were transported to a hopsital, their conditions are unknown.

The driver of the speeding vehicle was also transported to a hospital.

