I-696 construction between I-94, I-75: MDOT to announce closure date

WARREN, Mich. - A $90 million construction project that will shut down westbound I-696 between I-94 and I-75 this year is underway.

However, it remains unclear when the westbound side of the interstate will shut down to traffic. Work that started Monday did not involve a freeway closure.

Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) crews have been prepping the freeway for closure, which isn't expected to begin until the end of April or early May. Alan Ostrowski, the MDOT project manager, is holding a news conference Friday morning to announce a closure date.

When westbound I-696 is officially closed between I-94 and I-75, it's not expected to reopen until November.

I-696 construction details

MDOT first announced the massive interstate construction project in October, saying due to poor condition the freeway must undergo concrete replacement on this stretch in Macomb County. Some bridges over I-696 will undergo maintenance work, too.

MDOT said this project must be completed while funding remains available and before the nearby I-75 modernization project gets underway. The transportation department fears a delay in action would push the start of this I-696 construction project to 2024.

According to MDOT, I-696 carries about 150,000 vehicles a day through Macomb County.

This map shows the project plans:

How this affects drivers

For starters, forget traveling on westbound I-696 between I-94 and I-75 this summer. The suggested freeway detour for westbound I-94 traffic which normally would merge onto westbound I-696 is for traffic to remain on westbound I-94 until reaching I-75 in Detroit. Then drivers can travel northbound on I-75 until it hooks up with westbound I-696.

Eastbound I-696 will remain open between I-75 and I-94 for the duration of construction.

