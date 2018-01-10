I-696 project coming this spring: What you need to know

If you take I-696 to work every day, this could give you a headache.

A large portion of I-696 in Oakland County will undergo major repairs starting this spring.

Here's what you need to know:

When does it start?

Spring 2018

When will it end?

Late fall 2018

Project details:

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will perform $20 million in major repairs to I-696 throughout Oakland County, in addition to a $90 million project to reconstruct I-696 in Macomb County. The reconstruction and maintenance of the entire I-696 freeway during 2018 will allow the east/west corridor to remain open to traffic during the 2019 planned construction of I-75 at the I-696 interchange.

The maintenance work in Oakland County between I-275 and I-75 includes major concrete repairs, joint repairs, and flood mitigation efforts.

Currently, work is scheduled to occur during overnights with lane closures and complete closures during weekends only. More details will be available once the contract is finalized in late winter/early spring.

Traffic impact:

Lane closures will be required for overnight work 9 p.m. - 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday. Weekend closures will occur between 9 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday. Detours will be posted during weekend closures.

Currently, the planned detour for westbound I-696 in Macomb County is to take westbound I-94, then northbound I-75 to westbound I-696 (however, drivers can choose a detour route involving local roads as long as their vehicle complies with local weight restrictions).

During I-696 weekend closures in Oakland County, the Macomb County detour will be changed and posted. Details on the Macomb County project can be found at www.movingmacomb.org; details for the Oakland County project will be updated as they become available.

MDOT understands the impact this type of major work has on motorists, and works as quickly and as safely as possible to get the job done. This maintenance work will improve safety and provide a smoother driving surface, and is in advance of a major reconstruction project on I-696 in Oakland County scheduled in approximately five years.

