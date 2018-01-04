Sections of I-696 in Oakland County to undergo construction this year, MDOT announces

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - Interstate I-696 will undergo repairs in Oakland County during this upcoming 2018 construction season.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced Thursday sections of the interstate will be repaired in Oakland County.

This is in addition to a $90 million construction project that will shut down westbound I-696 between I-94 and I-75 this spring. That closure will begin in April and last until November. Eastbound I-696 will remain opened.

The Macomb County suggested detour is I-94 westbound to I-75 northbound, adding about 10 miles to the route, MDOT officials said.

Oakland County I-696 construction

MDOT announced Thursday morning the construction will now stretch from I-275 to I-94 through both Oakland and Macomb counties. The construction in Oakland County will focus on the stretch of I-696 between I-275 and I-75.

"It's the pavement, the riding surface, that we want to improve," said MDOT project manager Alan Ostrowski.

Various segments on both the eastbound and westbound sides of the interstate in Oakland County will be repaired. Closures -- up to 10 of them in 2018 -- will take place on weekends in Oakland County. One segment will be closed at a time. Lane closures should be expected on weekday nights and on some other weekends.

The suggested detour is westbound and eastbound 8 Mile Road.

This project, as well as the work on I-696 in Macomb County, will begin in April 2018. All together it's estimated to cost about $120 million. The goal is to be finished by November 2018 as MDOT officials are pushing to be done with I-696 construction by 2019.

"The only work in 2019 will be on the service drives," said Ostrowski.

