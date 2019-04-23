I-75 to be down to 2 lanes in Oakland County segment in May

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - Commuters who use I-75 should brace themselves as there's more road construction expected for southern Oakland County.

Lanes are expected to close on I-75 between south Boulevard and Baldwin Road. The Baldwin Road bridge is one of the 21 bridges slated to get torn down and repaired during the project. It's a project that will tie up traffic during the day, night and especially the weekends around many shopping centers.

Currently, traffic along I-75 in northern Oakland County is moving smoothly. In a week, drivers can expect to face heavy traffic, lane shifts and construction barrels on a stretch of highway in Auburn Hills.

Drivers are going to have to prepare because besides the bridge repair the $21 million project will reduce lanes in both north and southbound lanes. It could go as low as two lanes during the week and single lanes on weekends.

Watch the video above for the full report.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.