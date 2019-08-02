Traffic

Injured driver charged with murder in Taylor crash with semi truck that killed his passengers

Heather Hutchinson, Zachary Rich killed in crash

By Derick Hutchinson

Heather Hutchinson and Zachary Rich were killed in a crasn at Telegraph and Northline roads in Taylor. (WDIV)

TAYLOR, Mich. - The injured driver who sped through a red light and crashed into a semi truck in Taylor is facing murder charges in the deaths of his two passengers, officials said.

Heather Lee Hutchinson, 31, and Zachary Tyler Rich, 20, were killed around 9 a.m. May 28 when a Dodge Charger slammed into a semi truck at Telegraph and Northline roads in Taylor, police said.

Heather Lee Hutchinson (WDIV)

Zachary Tyler Rich (WDIV)

Police said the driver of the Charger disregarded a red light and crashed into a semi truck, causing serious damage to both vehicles.

Hutchinson and Rich were inside the Charger, which had heavy front-end damage, a shattered back window and a destroyed rear bumper. The Charger came to rest near a tree in the grass to the southwest of the intersection.

Hutchinson was the mother of three daughters. Rich was engaged to be married and had a child on the way, officials said.

The driver of the Charger was seriously injured and is still in the hospital, police said. He is facing two second-degree murder charges and four additional charges, according to authorities.

The semi truck came to rest on the southwest curb of the intersection. It had heavy front-end damage and was leaking. The driver of the semi truck had minor injuries, officials said.

Here's surveillance video of the crash:

A semi truck and a car were involved in a crash May 28, 2019, at Telegraph and Northline roads in Taylor. (WDIV)

