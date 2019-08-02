Injured driver charged with murder in Taylor crash with semi truck that killed his passengers

Heather Hutchinson and Zachary Rich were killed in a crasn at Telegraph and Northline roads in Taylor. (WDIV)

TAYLOR, Mich. - The injured driver who sped through a red light and crashed into a semi truck in Taylor is facing murder charges in the deaths of his two passengers, officials said.

Heather Lee Hutchinson, 31, and Zachary Tyler Rich, 20, were killed around 9 a.m. May 28 when a Dodge Charger slammed into a semi truck at Telegraph and Northline roads in Taylor, police said.

Police said the driver of the Charger disregarded a red light and crashed into a semi truck, causing serious damage to both vehicles.

Hutchinson and Rich were inside the Charger, which had heavy front-end damage, a shattered back window and a destroyed rear bumper. The Charger came to rest near a tree in the grass to the southwest of the intersection.

Hutchinson was the mother of three daughters. Rich was engaged to be married and had a child on the way, officials said.

The driver of the Charger was seriously injured and is still in the hospital, police said. He is facing two second-degree murder charges and four additional charges, according to authorities.

The semi truck came to rest on the southwest curb of the intersection. It had heavy front-end damage and was leaking. The driver of the semi truck had minor injuries, officials said.

