Man, woman killed in crash involving semi truck, car in Taylor

Heather Hutchinson and Zachary Rich were killed in a crasn at Telegraph and Northline roads in Taylor. (WDIV)

TAYLOR, Mich. - A man and a woman were killed Tuesday in a crash involving a semi truck and a car at Telegraph and Northline roads in Taylor, police said.

Heather Lee Hutchinson, 31, and Zachary Tyler Rich, 20, were identified as the victims killed in the crash, police said.

Heather Lee Hutchinson (WDIV)

Zachary Tyler Rich (WDIV)

Authorities haven't released additional details about the crash.

Hutchinson and Rich were inside a gray car that was completely destroyed in the crash, police said. There was heavy front-end damage, the back window was broken out and the rear bumper fell off. The car came to rest near a tree in the grass to the southwest of the intersection.

The semi truck came to rest on the southwest curb of the intersection. It had heavy front-end damage and was leaking. The driver of the semi truck was injured, officials said.

Here's surveillance video of the crash:

A semi truck and a car were involved in a crash May 28, 2019, at Telegraph and Northline roads in Taylor. (WDIV)

