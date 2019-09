A crash shut down the local lanes of I-96 at Greenfield Road in Detroit on Sept. 5, 2019. (WDIV)

DETROIT - The local lanes of eastbound I-96 were closed for hours early Thursday morning at Greenfield Road for a crash investigation.

The crash was reported just before 1 a.m. Thursday. The lanes were closed for hours but have since reopened to traffic.

