MDOT: I-696 construction project should be finished by end of year

DETROIT - The $90 million construction project on I-696 between I-94 and I-75 should be finished by the end of 2018, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT).

In a "Restore the Reuther" progress report released Monday, MDOT said "measures are in place to allow work to continue in colder temperatures, and we are prepared to protect the new pavement from the elements as winter approaches."

"We expect to reopen both eastbound and westbound I-696 and all ramps this year," reads the statement from MDOT. "If weather precludes all permanent work from being completed, temporary work will be done to safely open the roadway and any remaining work will be completed in the Spring of 2019."

MDOT shut down the westbound lanes of I-696 between I-94 and I-75 this past spring for a $90 million construction project. The eastbound lanes remained open, but now those lanes are closed for construction after eastbound traffic was shifted to the newly paved westbound lanes in August. Westbound traffic remains shut down between I-94 and I-75.

The eastbound I-696 exit to M-97 (Groesbeck Highway) is scheduled to reopen later this week, MDOT said. Exits to Dequindre Road, Mound Road, 11 Mile Road and M-53 (Van Dyke Avenue) by way of a temporary ramp off the Mound Road exit, remain open.

Oakland County I-696 construction

Here's the latest update on the I-696 construction in Oakland County, per MDOT:

Concrete pavement repair work wrapped up this past weekend. This means no more full closures of I-696. Some joint repair work and drainage improvement work remains to be completed, but this will generally be completed under lane closures at night and on weekends. It should be noted that there are currently short-term single lane closures in place for other necessary work.

