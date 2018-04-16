MDOT updates road closures, project details on 11 Downriver bridges

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) gave an update on road closures and project details on the 11 Downriver bridges.

Westbound Northline will be closed only under I-75 beginning at 9 a.m. Monday through next Monday. The closure is due to the safety of drivers under the freeway because steel bridge beams will be put in over the roadway.

Eastbound and westbound Goddard will also be closed between Reeck and Old Goddard, and detoured to Eureka, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. starting Monday and ending next Monday, April 23.

These are all work zones with reduced speed limits up to 35 miles per hour, according to MDOT.

