Metro Detroit construction: Multiple freeways to close this weekend for roadwork

DETROIT - Multiple freeways will close in Metro Detroit for construction this weekend.

Check the traffic map here.

Full closures are planned on I-94, M-5 and M-59, while lanes will be closed on I-94, I-96, I-375, M-10 and M-39 from Friday evening to Monday morning.

Macomb County

Eastbound I-696 will have the two left lanes open from Dequindre Road to I-94.

7 p.m. Friday - 5 a.m. Monday

Oakland County

I-75 will have one lane open in each direction from Square Lake Road to Baldwin Road.

4 a.m. Saturday - 5 a.m. Monday

will have one lane open in each direction from Square Lake Road to Baldwin Road. 4 a.m. Saturday - 5 a.m. Monday Eastbound I-96 will have one lane open at Wixom Road.

7 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday

will have one lane open at Wixom Road. 7 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday Eastbound M-5 will be closed from Grand River Avenue to Farmington Road.

9 a.m. - 9 p.m. Friday

will be closed from Grand River Avenue to Farmington Road. 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. Friday Eastbound M-5 will be closed from I-696 to M-102 (8 Mile Road).

9 p.m. Friday - 5 a.m. Monday

will be closed from I-696 to M-102 (8 Mile Road). 9 p.m. Friday - 5 a.m. Monday Westbound I-696 will have one lane open from US-24 (Telegraph Road) to I-275.

4 a.m. - noon Saturday

will have one lane open from US-24 (Telegraph Road) to I-275. 4 a.m. - noon Saturday Eastbound I-696 will have one lane open from I-275 to US-24.

4 a.m. - noon Sunday

will have one lane open from I-275 to US-24. 4 a.m. - noon Sunday M-59 will be closed between Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Opdyke Road.

10 p.m. Friday - 5 a.m. Monday

Wayne County

Eastbound I-94 will be closed from I-96 to Conner Street.

9 p.m. Friday - 4 p.m. Saturday; remains closed from I-96 to I-75 until 5 a.m. Monday.

will be closed from I-96 to Conner Street. 9 p.m. Friday - 4 p.m. Saturday; remains closed from I-96 to I-75 until 5 a.m. Monday. Westbound I-94 will have one lane open from M-1 (Woodward Avenue) to US-12 (Michigan Avenue).

9 p.m. Friday - 5 a.m. Monday.

will have one lane open from M-1 (Woodward Avenue) to US-12 (Michigan Avenue). 9 p.m. Friday - 5 a.m. Monday. I-375 will have one lane open in each direction from I-75 to Jefferson Avenue.

8 a.m. - 5 p.m. daily Saturday and Sunday.

will have one lane open in each direction from I-75 to Jefferson Avenue. 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. daily Saturday and Sunday. M-10 will have one lane open in each direction from I-94 to M-8.

8 a.m. - 5 p.m. daily Saturday and Sunday.

will have one lane open in each direction from I-94 to M-8. 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. daily Saturday and Sunday. Northbound M-39 (Southfield Road) will have one lane open from M-85 (Fort Street) to Dix-Toledo Road.

9 a.m. Friday - Thursday, Aug. 8.

will have one lane open from M-85 (Fort Street) to Dix-Toledo Road. 9 a.m. Friday - Thursday, Aug. 8. Northbound US-24 will have one lane open from I-96 to 5 Mile Road/Fenkell Avenue through mid-August.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.