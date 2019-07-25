Traffic

Metro Detroit construction: Multiple freeways to close this weekend for roadwork

Full freeway closures, lane closures planned

By Amber Ainsworth

DETROIT - Multiple freeways will close in Metro Detroit for construction this weekend.

Full closures are planned on I-94, M-5 and M-59, while lanes will be closed on I-94, I-96, I-375, M-10 and M-39 from Friday evening to Monday morning.

Macomb County

  • Eastbound I-696 will have the two left lanes open from Dequindre Road to I-94.
    7 p.m. Friday - 5 a.m. Monday

Oakland County

  • I-75 will have one lane open in each direction from Square Lake Road to Baldwin Road.
    4 a.m. Saturday - 5 a.m. Monday
  • Eastbound I-96 will have one lane open at Wixom Road.
    7 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday
  • Eastbound M-5 will be closed from Grand River Avenue to Farmington Road.
    9 a.m. - 9 p.m. Friday
  • Eastbound M-5 will be closed from I-696 to M-102 (8 Mile Road).
    9 p.m. Friday - 5 a.m. Monday
  • Westbound I-696 will have one lane open from US-24 (Telegraph Road) to I-275.
    4 a.m. - noon Saturday
  • Eastbound I-696 will have one lane open from I-275 to US-24.
    4 a.m. - noon Sunday
  • M-59 will be closed between Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Opdyke Road.
    10 p.m. Friday - 5 a.m. Monday

Wayne County

  • Eastbound I-94 will be closed from I-96 to Conner Street.
    9 p.m. Friday - 4 p.m. Saturday; remains closed from I-96 to I-75 until 5 a.m. Monday.      
  • Westbound I-94 will have one lane open from M-1 (Woodward Avenue) to US-12 (Michigan Avenue).
    9 p.m. Friday - 5 a.m. Monday.
  • I-375 will have one lane open in each direction from I-75 to Jefferson Avenue.
    8 a.m. - 5 p.m. daily Saturday and Sunday.
  • M-10 will have one lane open in each direction from I-94 to M-8.
    8 a.m. - 5 p.m. daily Saturday and Sunday.
  • Northbound M-39 (Southfield Road) will have one lane open from M-85 (Fort Street) to Dix-Toledo Road.
    9 a.m. Friday - Thursday, Aug. 8.
  • Northbound US-24 will have one lane open from I-96 to 5 Mile Road/Fenkell Avenue through mid-August.

