Metro Detroit construction: Multiple freeways to close this weekend for roadwork

DETROIT - Multiple freeways will close in Metro Detroit for construction this weekend.
Full closures are planned on I-94, M-5 and M-59, while lanes will be closed on I-94, I-96, I-375, M-10 and M-39 from Friday evening to Monday morning.
Macomb County
- Eastbound I-696 will have the two left lanes open from Dequindre Road to I-94.
7 p.m. Friday - 5 a.m. Monday
Oakland County
- I-75 will have one lane open in each direction from Square Lake Road to Baldwin Road.
4 a.m. Saturday - 5 a.m. Monday
- Eastbound I-96 will have one lane open at Wixom Road.
7 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday
- Eastbound M-5 will be closed from Grand River Avenue to Farmington Road.
9 a.m. - 9 p.m. Friday
- Eastbound M-5 will be closed from I-696 to M-102 (8 Mile Road).
9 p.m. Friday - 5 a.m. Monday
- Westbound I-696 will have one lane open from US-24 (Telegraph Road) to I-275.
4 a.m. - noon Saturday
- Eastbound I-696 will have one lane open from I-275 to US-24.
4 a.m. - noon Sunday
- M-59 will be closed between Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Opdyke Road.
10 p.m. Friday - 5 a.m. Monday
Wayne County
- Eastbound I-94 will be closed from I-96 to Conner Street.
9 p.m. Friday - 4 p.m. Saturday; remains closed from I-96 to I-75 until 5 a.m. Monday.
- Westbound I-94 will have one lane open from M-1 (Woodward Avenue) to US-12 (Michigan Avenue).
9 p.m. Friday - 5 a.m. Monday.
- I-375 will have one lane open in each direction from I-75 to Jefferson Avenue.
8 a.m. - 5 p.m. daily Saturday and Sunday.
- M-10 will have one lane open in each direction from I-94 to M-8.
8 a.m. - 5 p.m. daily Saturday and Sunday.
- Northbound M-39 (Southfield Road) will have one lane open from M-85 (Fort Street) to Dix-Toledo Road.
9 a.m. Friday - Thursday, Aug. 8.
- Northbound US-24 will have one lane open from I-96 to 5 Mile Road/Fenkell Avenue through mid-August.
