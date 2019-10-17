Metro Detroit traffic: Weekend I-94 closures in Wayne, Macomb counties

DETROIT - One total closure and three lane closures are planned this weekend along I-94 in Wayne and Macomb counties, the Michigan Department of Transportation announced.

Westbound I-94 will be closed from I-96 to Livernois Avenue from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. Drivers can take a detour from eastbound I-96 to westbound U.S.-12 (Michigan Avenue) to westbound I-94.

Eastbound I-94 will have one lane open from M-102 (Eight Mile Road) to I-696, with all on and off ramps closed from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

Both directions of I-94 near Detroit Metro Airport will have one lane open between I-275 and U.S.-24 (Telegraph Road) from 8 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday.

Both directions of I-94 will have one lane open between Conner Street and M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

MDOT officials said crews are trying to get as much work done as possible with fall weather approaching the area.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.