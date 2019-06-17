Michigan Department of Transportation holds special meeting on sound walls

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - Sound walls are going up along I-75 to mitigate construction noise for some nearby residents. But some of those residents don't want the walls -- and many of those who aren't getting the walls do.

A meeting was held Monday night at which residents voiced their concerns about the sound walls. Community members are split over the walls.

"I can see truck drivers. I can see trailers that I never saw before," said Auburn Hills resident Ann Lauer.

Unfortunately for her, the area she lives in doesn't qualify for the sound walls.

The decision about where some of the sound walls are being placed was made based on data from sound monitors and through sound testing.

"There were neighborhoods that qualified for the wall based on noise level and pretty much density," said Rob Morosi of MDOT.

Density is a big factor in the process. You can have noise density that is high, but if you only have a cluster of homes, such as four, then a sound wall is not being installed.

Meanwhile some residents who qualify for the sound wall do not want one. For example, one resident said she doesn't want to look at one.

So it seems like MDOT is in a situation where a lot of people are going to be upset, whether they get a wall or not.

