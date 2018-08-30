Michigan traffic restrictions shift for Labor Day weekend

Labor Day weekend means more traffic across the state and the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) hopes to make travel easier by changing road restrictions.

Below is a list of traffic restrictions that are changing for Labor Day weekend.

MDOT said the changes provide safety benefits:

Ease congestion and increase safety

Suspending construction operations improves safety for workers and motorists

Avoid distractions when behind the wheel

MDOT is removing lane restrictions on nearly two-thirds of its road and bridge projects statewide to make travel easier for holiday travelers. AAA Michigan estimates more than 1 million people from Michigan are expected to travel 50 miles or more from home during the Labor Day holiday weekend.

Beginning at 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 31, and continuing until 6 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 4, 99 out of 133 projects statewide will have lane restrictions removed. While motorists will see suspended operations in most MDOT construction zones for the weekend, drivers are advised that equipment and certain traffic configurations, like temporary shifts or shoulder closures, may remain in place.

"We know this weekend is the final big travel weekend of the summer," said State Transportation Director Kirk T. Steudle. "It's important to remember that if we all want to be able to enjoy this time, we need to stay safe on the road and behind the wheel. Following posted speed limits and avoiding any and all distractions while driving are necessary to ensure the safety of everyone on the road."

For information on MDOT projects, view the list of statewide lane closures on the Mi Drive website at www.michigan.gov/drive.

The following is a list of work zones that will remain active or have lane restrictions during the Memorial Day weekend. If necessary, detour routes will be posted at the project location.

Upper Peninsula

I-75 Business Spur in Sault Ste. Marie, Chippewa County, has one lane open in each direction from the I-75 interchange to Meridian Street.

I-75/M-28 interchange, Chippewa County, has one lane open in each direction with a temporary signal.

M-28, Gogebic County, is closed over Jackson Creek. Traffic is detoured on US-2 and M-26.

M-35, Menominee County, will have traffic maintained over the Cedar River bridge with a temporary traffic signal.

M-64, Ontonagon County, has one lane open on the bridge over the Ontonagon River with a temporary signal.

M-203, Houghton County, has one lane open in each direction on the bridge over Swedetown Creek with a temporary signal.

US-2, Mackinac County, is closed over the Cut River with a posted detour.

US-2/US-41, Delta County, has one lane open in each direction on the eastbound lanes from Gladstone to Rapid River.

US-2/US-41/M-35, Delta County, has two lanes open between Mead Road and County Road 426 with a traffic shift.

For more information, contact MDOT Superior Region Communications Representative Dan Weingarten at 906-250-4809. Follow the Superior Region on Twitter at twitter.com/MDOT_UP.

Northern Lower Peninsula

M-18, Roscommon County, will have one lane open in alternating directions over I-75 via temporary signals.

M-72, Kalkaska County, will have a traffic shift between Baggs Road and the village of Kalkaska.

US-23, Iosco County, will have a traffic shift in northern East Tawas.

For more information, contact MDOT North Region Communications Representative James Lake at 906-250-0993. Follow the North Region on Twitter at twitter.com/MDOT_Traverse.

West Michigan

I-196 Business Route in Zeeland, Ottawa County, has lane closures and traffic shifts between I-196 and 88th Avenue/Fairview Road.

I-96 in Grand Rapids has the westbound lanes closed at Plainfield Avenue. Detour: Take westbound I-96 to westbound I-196, then northbound US-131 back to westbound I-96.

M-20 (Hayes Road), Oceana County, is closed and detoured between 140th and 144th avenues. Traffic will be detoured south on 154th Avenue, west on Garfield Road, then north on 132nd Avenue.

M-89, Allegan County, will have a lane with temporary signal over the Kalamazoo River east of Fennville.

US-131 in Algoma Township, Kent County, has northbound traffic shifted to the southbound side of the roadway between 10 Mile and 14 Mile roads. Both directions of traffic are on the southbound roadway.

For more information, contact MDOT Grand Region Communications Representative John Richard at 616-262-1565. Follow the Grand Region on Twitter at twitter.com/MDOT_West.

Southwest Michigan

9th Street, Kalamazoo County, has a lane closed on the bridge over I-94. The 9th Street ramp to westbound I-94 will be closed and detoured. Two lanes of I-94 will remain open in each direction.

I-194/M-66, Calhoun County, has one lane open in each direction over I-94 in Battle Creek.

M-99 in Albion, Calhoun County, is closed and detoured.

US-12 in Edwardsburg, Cass County, has one lane open in each direction with a traffic shift.

For more information, contact MDOT Southwest Region Communications Representative Nick Schirripa at 269-208-7829. Follow the Southwest Region on Twitter at twitter.com/MDOT_Southwest.

Central Michigan and Thumb

Stewart Avenue in Flint will have one lane open in each direction between M-54 and James O. Cole Boulevard.

I-69 in Flint has two lanes open in each direction on the westbound roadway from I-75 to I-475.

I-75, Genesee County, has the northbound shoulder closed at the Arlene pump station.

M-20 in Midland, Midland County, has one lane open in each direction on the bridge over the Tittabawassee River.

M-138, Tuscola County, is closed between Reese Road and Vassar Road for drain relocation. Detour posted.

For more information, contact MDOT Bay Region Communications Representative Jocelyn Hall at 989-245-7117. Follow the Bay Region on Twitter at twitter.com/MDOT_Bay.

Southern Michigan

- I-69 Business Loop (Saginaw Street), Ingham County, has one lane closed in each direction between Alton and Hagadorn roads.

For more information, contact MDOT University Region Communications Representative Aaron Jenkins at 517-243-9075. Follow the University Region on Twitter at twitter.com/MDOT_LanJxn and twitter.com/MDOT_A2.

Metro Detroit

I-75 has three northbound lanes open and one southbound lane open between Springwells Street and I-96.

I-94 has the eastbound exit to Chene Avenue closed, and Detroit and Chene Avenue are closed over I-94.

I-94 has all ramps closed at M-3 for bridge work. - M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) has two northbound lanes open and one southbound lane open over I-94 for bridge work.

Macomb County

I-696 has all westbound lanes closed from I-94 to Dequindre Road for reconstruction. The eastbound lanes are shifted from Dequindre to I-94 with all ramps closed. Open exits: Dequindre Road, Mound Road, M-97 (Groesbeck Highway), and I-94.

M-59 (Hall Road) has traffic shifted with three open lanes from Romeo Plank Road to Garfield Road.

Oakland County

No restrictions.

Wayne County

I-75 has all southbound lanes closed from Springwells Street to Outer Drive. Three northbound lanes are open from Sibley Road to Clark Street.

For more information, contact MDOT Metro Region Communications Representative Diane Cross at 248-752-0336. Follow the Metro Region on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDOT_MetroDet.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.