Northbound I-75 back open at I-94 in Detroit after deadly crash

DETROIT - The northbound lanes of I-75 are back open at I-94 in Detroit after being closed for hours Thursday morning after a fatal crash.

Michigan State Police troopers have been investigating a white Ford Explorer along I-75 near Clay Street. Police were focusing on the SUV parked along the interstate with a back passenger window blown out and glass next to the vehicle.

Right now, police say this was a one-car fatal crash. A 21-year-old woman inside the SUV was fatally injured in the crash.

What happened

State police say a 911 call was made at 2:30 a.m. Thursday for a crash on northbound I-75. The caller said a vehicle went into the interstate wall near I-94.

Troopers found the woman dead in the vehicle. Police said a crash investigation revealed the driver of the Ford Explorer lost control and struck supports on an overpass.

Police believe alcohol may have been a factor in the crash. They are awaiting the results of an autopsy.

A white Ford Exlporer involved in a situation that shut down northbound I-75 at I-94 on May 30, 2019 in Detroit. (WDIV)

Police shut down a stretch of northbound I-75 near I-94 in Detroit on Thursday, May 30, 2019. (WDIV)

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.