Power line falls onto vehicle on I-75 in Oakland County

TROY, Mich. - A power line fell onto a vehicle Tuesday on I-75 in Oakland County.

The power line fell across all lanes of traffic, resting on at least one vehicle. Traffic was shut down in both directions between 12 Mile and 14 Mile roads.

Some drivers who were stuck in the backup decided cross over to the other side of the interstate.

Northbound I-75 was closed at 12 Mile Road and southbound I-75 was closed at 14 Mile Road.

No injuries have been reported.

A power line fell onto I-75 on Oct. 16, 2018 between 12 Mile and 14 Mile roads in Oakland County. (WDIV)

