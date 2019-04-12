I-696 construction work continues this month: Here's what to expect

WARREN, Mich. - Construction along I-696 in Macomb County will resume on Monday, April 15.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) said this work will include restoring the crossover locations, repairing barrier walls, freeway lighting, sewer work, joint sealing, installing asphalt shoulders, and finishing diamond grinding.

Work also will be done on the I-696 service drives to repair the concrete surface and replace curb and sidewalks, MDOT said.

Of course, as always, the work is weather-permitting.

Here's the project map:

I-696 construction map in spring 2019 (MDOT)

Here's how this will impact traffic, according to MDOT:

Westbound I-696 from I-94 to Dequindre Road will have the left lane closed during weekdays with additional lane closures during overnights and weekends.

Eastbound I-696 from Dequindre Road to I-94 will have a variety of multiple lane closures throughout the route with traffic shifting depending on the work. These lane closures will change frequently. Some lane closures also will cause short-term ramp closures. Every effort will be made to keep as many lanes open during morning and afternoon drive time.

Eastbound and westbound I-696 service drives will have intermittent single lane closures between Couzens Avenue and I-94. There will be complete closures at various locations to allow for paving and concrete curing. The closures will be announced ahead of time with posted detours.

Months of I-696 construction

This stretch of I-696 between I-75 and I-94 was closed to traffic for nearly a year last year so it could be completely rebuilt. Construction crews took a winter break in January, and now they'll resume work this spring.

The $90 million construction project kicked off back in April 2018, first shutting down westbound I-696 between I-94 and I-75. Eastbound traffic was eventually shifted to the westbound lanes while crews worked ont he eastbound side. The interstate fully reopened to traffic earlier this year.

MDOT first announced the massive interstate construction project in October 2017, saying due to poor condition the freeway must undergo concrete replacement on this stretch in Macomb County.

According to MDOT, I-696 carries about 150,000 vehicles a day through Macomb County.

