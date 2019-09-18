I-75 to close this weekend between I-696, Square Lake Road

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - Both directions of I-75 will be closed this weekend between I-696 and Square Lake Road in Oakland County.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said this stretch of the interstate will have to be shut down while crews perform bridge demolition and pavement repair work. The Dallas Avenue overpass will be demolished over the weekend.

The closure will begin at 11 p.m. Friday and end by 5 a.m. Monday, MDOT said.

"Closing both directions of the freeway is necessary to allow crews to safely remove the Dallas Avenue overpass above I-75 and repair pavement on sections of the freeway between I-696 and Square Lake Road," reads a statement from MDOT on Wednesday.

This construction work is part of the ongoing I-75 modernization project in Oakland County.

